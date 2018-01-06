Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Director Sells $59,407.92 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Director Tiffany J. Thom sold 2,574 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $59,407.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ PTEN) opened at $23.69 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.05 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 232.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -5.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,761,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,122,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,164 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,177,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,126,000 after purchasing an additional 630,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,379,000 after purchasing an additional 501,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

