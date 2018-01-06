Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) CEO Sells $44,940.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,910,141.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $42,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Robin Hayes bought 173 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.44.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,954.83, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $24.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

