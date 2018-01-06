Insider Buying: McClatchy Co (MNI) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,130.30 in Stock

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $33,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 300 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 1,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $13,815.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 1,300 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $13,039.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 723 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $7,389.06.

On Friday, November 24th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,100 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $21,903.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,975 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $30,999.50.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 700 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $6,853.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 8,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00.

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN MNI) opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.01, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.14. McClatchy Co has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.38.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.96 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McClatchy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McClatchy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McClatchy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of McClatchy by 1,102.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter worth $181,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McClatchy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the second quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McClatchy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment. Its Western Segment consists of its newspaper operations in California, the Northwest and the Midwest.

