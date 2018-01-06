Insider Buying: LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Director Buys $87,200.00 in Stock

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Director James Pieczynski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE LTC) opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,691.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. LTC Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 102.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,324,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 623,870 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $8,975,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $5,262,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 76,325 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

