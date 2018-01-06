Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.13

Media stories about Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Infinity Property and Casualty earned a news sentiment score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.5885768407573 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IPCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Property and Casualty in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) opened at $103.05 on Friday. Infinity Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,131.46, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.26. Infinity Property and Casualty had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Property and Casualty will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Infinity Property and Casualty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Personal Auto, Commercial Vehicle and Classic Collector (its segments are Personal Auto and Commercial Vehicle). The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

