Independent Research Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Independent Research set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a €96.00 ($114.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.04 ($111.95).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR BMW) opened at €88.50 ($105.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($91.75) and a 52 week high of €91.76 ($109.24).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

