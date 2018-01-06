Independent Bank (INDB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Independent Bank (INDB) traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1,990.00, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $76.30.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $235,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $85,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $439,814. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

