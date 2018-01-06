INC Research (INCR) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INC Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of INC Research in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of INC Research from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of INC Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of INC Research in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

INC Research (NASDAQ INCR) opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. INC Research has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $4,310.00, a PE ratio of -71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). INC Research had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $592.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that INC Research will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of INC Research by 3,536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of INC Research by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of INC Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of INC Research by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of INC Research by 1,337.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About INC Research

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

