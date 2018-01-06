Immunomedics (IMMU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of Immunomedics (IMMU) opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.48. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.29.

In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $99,757.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Behzad Aghazadeh acquired 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $13,872,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Immunomedics (IMMU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/immunomedics-immu-downgraded-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.