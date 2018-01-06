Illumina (ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Illumina to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.74.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (ILMN) traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.17. 1,456,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,293. Illumina has a 12-month low of $132.02 and a 12-month high of $233.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34,016.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 20,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $4,208,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 539,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,458,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $271,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,921 shares of company stock worth $33,810,181 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $211,584,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 611.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 637,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 548,030 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 55.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $256,058,000 after acquiring an additional 527,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Illumina by 23.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,135,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,465,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,556.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 310,084 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/illumina-ilmn-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-btig-research.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.