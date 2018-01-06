Humana (HUM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.62.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE HUM) opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36,909.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Humana has a 1-year low of $186.25 and a 1-year high of $264.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Humana will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Humana announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Humana news, VP Timothy S. Huval sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.04, for a total transaction of $340,027.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody L. Bilney sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,748,616.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,627 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Humana (HUM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/humana-hum-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-group.html.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.