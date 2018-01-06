HubSpot (HUBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot is a leading provider of inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud. The company’s revolutionary marketing and sales applications, expanding international footprint and significant scope in cross-selling sales products to its existing market customer base are driving growth. Management is positive about the performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools. Hubspot’s recent acquisition of Motion AI is expected to enrich its chatbot offerings further. We also note that the stock has outperformed the industryover the past one year. However, we believe that the $50 per month marketing starter product and sales starter product will continue to hurt average subscription revenue (ASR) per customer, at least in the near term.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $91.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.06.

HubSpot ( HUBS ) opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $2,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,297,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,480. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 474,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 202,640 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 344.7% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 200,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 539,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after acquiring an additional 116,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,604 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

