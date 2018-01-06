Hub Group (HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.58.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG ) opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,693.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,247,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after buying an additional 209,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,019,000 after buying an additional 67,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,711,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after buying an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,074,000 after buying an additional 634,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

