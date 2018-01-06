Hovde Group Analysts Give Civista Bancshares (CIVB) a $24.00 Price Target

Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 21.56%. analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 94,047 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 45.8% during the third quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 105,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 30.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,174,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

