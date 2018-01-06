Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners ( HEP ) opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $2,165.62, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $130,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,014.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 65,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 146,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/holly-energy-partners-hep-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.