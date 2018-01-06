Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hi-Crush Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.3086239391012 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research firms have commented on HCLP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners ( NYSE:HCLP ) opened at $11.40 on Friday. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,046.85, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hi-Crush Partners announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

