Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.53 per share for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX ) opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,190.52, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.89% and a negative return on equity of 385.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,134,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 221,362 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

