Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,876,234 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 15,125,189 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) opened at $70.27 on Friday. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Herbalife had a return on equity of 176.64% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Herbalife will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Harms sold 8,532 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $584,356.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shin-Shing Bosco Chiu sold 2,380 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $166,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $1,335,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 115.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 11.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter valued at $323,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

