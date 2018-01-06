Head-To-Head Survey: XBiotech (XBIT) vs. Cynapsus Therapeutics (CYNA)

XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) and Cynapsus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYNA) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get XBiotech alerts:

This table compares XBiotech and Cynapsus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech N/A N/A -$52.76 million ($1.26) -3.33 Cynapsus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A $1.86 N/A

XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cynapsus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for XBiotech and Cynapsus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cynapsus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

XBiotech currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.52%.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and Cynapsus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -60.07% -55.80% Cynapsus Therapeutics N/A -35.81% -32.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Cynapsus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cynapsus Therapeutics beats XBiotech on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating a range of different diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, Xilonix (MABp1), which is derived from a natural human immune response. The Company has also developed a True Human monoclonal antibody discovery platform and manufacturing system. Xilonix is a therapeutic antibody, which specifically neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1a). Its pipeline includes various human antibodies for treating diseases, such as cancer, vascular disease, inflammatory skin disease and diabetes. The Company has completed a Phase III study in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic colorectal cancer. It also investigated its lead product candidate in clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum (PG) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

About Cynapsus Therapeutics

Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based specialty central nervous system (CNS) pharmaceutical company. It develops a sublingual thin film for the potential treatment for on-demand management of debilitating OFF episodes associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company completed a Phase two clinical trial for its product candidate, APL-130277, a sublingual formulation of apomorphine hydrochloride, or apomorphine. Apomorphine is the only molecule approved for acute, intermittent treatment of OFF episodes for advanced PD patients, but is currently only approved as a subcutaneous injection in the United States. APL-130277 is a turning ON medication designed to convert a PD patient from the OFF to the ON state while avoiding the issues associated with subcutaneous delivery of apomorphine. It is designed to convert all types of OFF episodes, including morning OFF episodes. Furthermore, the Company has initiated its pivotal Phase three clinical program for APL-130277.

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.