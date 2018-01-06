Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 11,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910. The stock has a market cap of $323.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,417,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 3,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.
About Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo
Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines.
