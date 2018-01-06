Hannover Ruck (HVRRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hannover Ruck from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannover Ruck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hannover Ruck ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY ) opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. Hannover Ruck has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $15,180.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE is a reinsurance company. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty reinsurance and Life & Health reinsurance. The Company under the Property & Casualty reinsurance segment is engaged in marine and aviation reinsurance, credit and surety reinsurance, business written on the London Market, as well as direct business and facultative reinsurance.

