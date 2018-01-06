Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GREENLIGHT CAPITAL REINSURANCE LTD. is an AM Best A- (Excellent) rated specialty property and casualty reinsurance company based in the Cayman Islands. The Company provides a variety of custom-tailored reinsurance solutions to the insurance, risk retention group, captive and financial marketplaces. Greenlight Re selectively offers customized reinsurance solutions in markets where capacity and alternatives are limited. With a focus on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re’s assets are managed according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that complements the Company’s business goal of long-term growth in book value per share. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Greenlight Capital Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Greenlight Capital Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ GLRE ) opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.62, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $236.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.80 million. analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 209,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 30,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

