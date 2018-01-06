Golar LNG (GLNG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLNG. ABN Amro raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Golar LNG (GLNG) traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $29.78. 1,465,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $3,089.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 745.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

