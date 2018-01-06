Genius Brands International (GNUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genius Brands International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ GNUS ) opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.06.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 642.35% and a negative return on equity of 49.40%. research analysts forecast that Genius Brands International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew A. Heyward purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy Heyward purchased 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,605.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,097 shares of company stock worth $374,278. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Brands International stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Genius Brands International comprises approximately 1.0% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts.

