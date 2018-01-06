FY2019 EPS Estimates for Weatherford International Plc (WFT) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research report issued on Wednesday. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WFT. Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $5.30 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Weatherford International ( NYSE WFT ) opened at $3.87 on Friday. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Weatherford International news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter.

