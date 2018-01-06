FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Corp Issued By FIG Partners (HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at FIG Partners boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ HAFC ) opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.66, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,576,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 226,110 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,145,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

