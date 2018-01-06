FY2018 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Lowered by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.89.

Shares of Centerra Gold ( CG ) opened at C$6.08 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,810.00, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.85.

In related news, insider Dennis Kwong bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets across the world. The Company’s exploration segment includes the operations of Lagares Project in which the activities are related to its subsidiary, Centerra Gold (KB) Inc Its Kyrgyz segment includes Kumtor Gold Co (KGC) (Kyrgyz Republic), which operates Kumtor Mine.

