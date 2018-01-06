FY2018 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Raised by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Builders FirstSource ( NASDAQ BLDR ) opened at $22.78 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2,620.00, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $256,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,299.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Floyd F. Sherman sold 40,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,228.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10,237.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “FY2018 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Raised by Analyst” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-raised-by-analyst.html.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.