Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) (FME) Given a €95.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) (ETR:FME) received a €95.60 ($113.81) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($110.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($115.48) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. S&P Global set a €95.00 ($113.10) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.60 ($113.81) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Pref) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.17 ($107.34).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FME) opened at €90.50 ($107.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27,880.00 and a P/E ratio of 22.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of €73.87 ($87.94) and a 1-year high of €90.50 ($107.74).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment, and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized ESRD patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

