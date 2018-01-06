Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Frederick County Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCBI) opened at $25.90 on Friday. Frederick County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.07, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Frederick County Bancorp (MD) alerts:

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/frederick-county-bancorp-md-fcbi-declares-dividend-increase-0-08-per-share.html.

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank. Frederick County Bank (Bank) is an independently owned community bank. The Bank provides its customers with various banking services. The Bank offers loan and deposit products to their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.