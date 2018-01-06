Franklin Covey Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,544% compared to the average daily volume of 130 call options.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday.
In other news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $34,300.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,306.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Covey (FC) opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.83, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.
