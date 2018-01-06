FMC Corp (FMC) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2019 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura lifted their price objective on FMC from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of FMC ( NYSE FMC ) opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,083.81, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $98.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.21 million. FMC had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 388.24%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $33,873.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,302.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

