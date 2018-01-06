Fluor (FLR) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,449.76, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In other news, insider Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $133,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,752.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $135,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,092. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 54,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 70,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

