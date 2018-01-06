Flowgroup PLC (LON:FLOW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 4888951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 and a PE ratio of -3.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Flowgroup (FLOW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.47” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/flowgroup-flow-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-47.html.

Flowgroup Company Profile

Flowgroup plc and its subsidiaries are focused on the creation of shareholder value through the provision of a range of energy technologies, energy supply and energy services. The Company’s segments include Flow Products, Flow Energy and Flow Battery. Its Flow Products segment provides products for distributed generation and load shifting.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.