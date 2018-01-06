First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.50

Headlines about First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity earned a news impact score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0054346580442 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,724. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

