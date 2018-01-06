First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) COO Philip Dejong Sells 15,304 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) COO Philip Dejong sold 15,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $1,038,070.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,059.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at $69.17 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,230.00, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.11. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 64.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 82.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

