First Republic Bank (FRC) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on First Republic Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

First Republic Bank (FRC) opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,956.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.25 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.06%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,734,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,888 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $211,296,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,995,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,708,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 876,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 744,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

