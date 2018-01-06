First Bancshares (FBMS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ FBMS) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.15. 17,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,476. First Bancshares has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other First Bancshares news, Director J Douglas Seidenburg purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $123,250. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 322,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Bancshares by 46.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 98,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association (the Bank). The Company and the Bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business for small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The Bank provides a range of banking services in its primary market area of South Mississippi, South Alabama and Louisiana.

