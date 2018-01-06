FIG Partners Weighs in on Banc of California Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BANC. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Banc of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Banc of California ( NYSE BANC ) opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,046.09, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 718.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 51.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth $3,053,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Banc of California, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through Commercial Banking; Mortgage Banking, and Corporate/Other segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had 90 California banking locations, including 39 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties.

