FIG Partners Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.67.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ PPBI ) opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,816.43, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 12,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $512,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

