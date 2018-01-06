Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $31,750.00, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-fcau-upgraded-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-to-overweight.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Lorber David A lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 38.3% during the third quarter. Lorber David A now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.