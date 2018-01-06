Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Share Price

Media stories about Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simply Good Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9246082562257 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing, marketing and selling of branded nutritional foods and snacking products. The Company offers a range of products such as nutrition bars, ready to drink (RTD) shakes, snacks and confectionery products.

