FARO Technologies (FARO) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Head to Head Survey

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FARO Technologies and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hollysys Automation Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

FARO Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $49.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.65, suggesting a potential downside of 19.85%. Given FARO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FARO Technologies and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% Hollysys Automation Technologies 15.46% 9.65% 6.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FARO Technologies does not pay a dividend. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FARO Technologies and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $325.58 million 2.60 $11.10 million $0.00 -5,070,000.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies $431.94 million 3.43 $68.94 million $1.14 21.51

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FARO Technologies. FARO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hollysys Automation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats FARO Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications. Its FaroArm, FARO Laser ScanArm, FARO Gage, FARO Laser Tracker, FARO Cobalt Array 3D Imager AMP, and their companion CAM2 software provide for Computer-Aided Design-based inspection and/or factory-level statistical process control and surveying. It operates in international markets throughout the world and maintain sales offices in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

