Facebook (FB) Downgraded by Vetr

Vetr downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $203.53 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $205.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.84.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.90. The company has a market capitalization of $535,627.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $6,527,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $2,766,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,568,712 shares of company stock worth $818,756,804. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,358.0% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 729 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

