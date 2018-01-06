Exterran (EXTN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

News articles about Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exterran earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.9390092331336 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,642.50 and a beta of 1.24. Exterran has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.70 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 0.04%. research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTN shares. BidaskClub raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Exterran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

