Express Scripts (ESRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.07

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.07 and last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 1729073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Express Scripts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.84.

The company has a market cap of $43,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90. Express Scripts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback 45,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $40,103.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 8,000 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.13 per share, with a total value of $489,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,129.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,240 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,413,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,113,000 after acquiring an additional 317,890 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,797,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 25.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,551,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,243,000 after acquiring an additional 317,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 374.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

