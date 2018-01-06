Expedia (EXPE) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded Expedia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Expedia in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

Get Expedia alerts:

Expedia (NASDAQ EXPE) opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,205.07, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia has a 12-month low of $112.90 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The online travel company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.10). Expedia had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Expedia will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Expedia’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $289,008.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Victor Kaufman sold 119,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $14,787,840.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,971,340.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,949 shares of company stock valued at $43,978,025. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Expedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Expedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Expedia by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Expedia by 10,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/expedia-expe-lifted-to-buy-at-bank-of-america.html.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.