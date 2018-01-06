ExlService (EXLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ExlService has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $2,072.90, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $422,939.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $1,013,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,742 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/exlservice-exls-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.