Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.62) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($39.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.90) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €35.50 ($42.26) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($45.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.75 ($40.18).
Evonik Industries (EVK) opened at €32.06 ($38.17) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.88) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($39.25). The company has a market cap of $14,850.00 and a PE ratio of 20.42.
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare sectors.
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.