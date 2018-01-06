Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Evolent Health in a report released on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $25.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Evolent Health (EVH) opened at $12.95 on Friday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,024.70, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 280.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 158,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 426,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 104,876 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 58.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 652,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 119,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/evolent-health-inc-evh-expected-to-earn-q3-2018-earnings-of-0-01-per-share.html.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.